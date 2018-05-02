Two groups of youth booked for illegal assembly, thrashing in Ajni, Sitabuldi

Nagpur: Vandalism prevailed in Ajni and Sitabuldi locality after two groups of youth allegedly attacked three persons over petty issues on Friday and Sunday.

In first incident, an 18-year-old teenager Mayuresh Sumesh Narsikar, resident of Plot. No. 21 Narendra Nagar, Sundarban Lay-out and his friend were thrashed by mob of 11 persons.

According to police, Mayuresh and his friend were inquiring about the status of gold loan on Friday morning. Meanwhile, at around 10 am, a small tiff broke-out between Mayuresh and accused Rupesh Arun Warankar (27), a resident of 85 Garden and Aniket Dhavarde (25) a resident of Sarvatra Nagar. Following this the accused duo and their 9 accomplices reportedly thrashed Mayuresh and his friends with wooden sticks and iron rods. The accused also stabbed them and fled the spot leaving them soaked in blood.

Based on the statement of Mayuresh, Ajni police have booked all the accused under Sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 324 of the IPC and started the investigation.

Similarly, asking a gang of hooligan to control use of abusive words in public turned out severe for a 31-year-old Amarpreet Singh Nirmalsingh Jassal, a resident of Teka as the accused reportedly thrashed him on Sunday night.

Amarpreet was at parking of Jagan Millennium Building when he noticed a group of 5 to 6 youth all aged between 18-20, was hurling abuses at around 11 pm. However, when Amarpreet asked them behave themselves in public, an argument erupted between them. Following which, all the accused thrashed Amarpreet and fled the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, Sitabuldi police have registered an offence against all the accused and started the investigation into the matter.