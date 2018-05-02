Two groups booked for murder attempt as bloody clash erupts in Hingna

Nagpur: Two groups of men and women clashed a bloody fight with each and attempted to murder over a fispute over a vegetable shop in Hingna Police jurisdiction on Monday morning. Cops have booked 13 accused on the basis of complaint and counter complaint.

The trouble started when the accused Shafi Rehmattulla Qureshi, Akhtar Rehmattulla Qureshi, Karim Rehmattulla Qureshi and Rahim Rehmattulla Qureshi and their wives picked a quarrel with one Rizwan over a vegetable shop and stabbed him on his abdomen, back and hand with the intention to kill him.

Hingna Woman PSI Somvanshi, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kadir Jabbar Mahajan (39), resident of Raipur Hingna, Ward No. 3, booked the accused under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 326 and 307 of Indian Penal Code.

In the counter complaint lodged by Akhtar Rehmattulla Qureshi (42), police booked five persons namely KadirJabbar Mahajan, Rizwan Baba Mahajan, Wahad Sheikh, Arbaz Wahad Sheikh and Tajmat Wahad Sheikh. According to police, the accused attacked Shafi, Rahim, Karim and Reshma during the brawl and stabbed Rahim with a sharp-edged weapon and tried to kill him. Acting on the counter complaint, cops have registered a case underSections143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 326 and 307 of the IPC and launched a probe into the matter.





