    Published On : Tue, Oct 20th, 2020
    PM Modi’s address to the nation | 20th October 2020

    Trending In Nagpur
    Govt planning to make vaccine available to all: PM
    Two groups booked for murder attempt as bloody clash erupts in Hingna
    Thakre demands NMC to start city bus service immediately
    Union warns of Rly strike on Oct 22 over non-payment of bonus
    Bizarre: Seized truck stolen by same thief from Lakadganj Police Station, now!!
    Maha Metro, auto-rickshaw union join hands to serve Nagpurians in a better way
    Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh hears grievances of 50 victims in property related offences, directs CP to take cognisance
    स्थानिक गुन्हे शाखा नागपूर ग्रा.पथकने ५ किलो 300 ग्रा. गांजा पकडला
    ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’ने नागरिकांच्या शंकांचे केले समाधान : महापौर
    महापौर संदीप जोशी यांना ‘कोरोना योद्धा’ सन्मान
