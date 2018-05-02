Thakre demands NMC to start city bus service immediately

Nagpur: Congress MLA from Nagpur West Vikas Thakre has strongly demanded Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B to start city bus service with immediate effect. The bus service has been halted since the past seven months due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. “The local body is bound to provide bus service to citizens in accordance with provisions of Article 243 of Indian Constitution and sections of Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act,” Thakre said in a letter sent to the top NMC boss.

In the letter, Thakre further said that the bus service can be started by following the directives and guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry. “The city bus service has been shut for the past seven months due to coronavirus pandemic. Apart from enormous hardships to common people, over 300 families of drivers, conductors are facing financial difficulties. The families are on the verge of starvation due to financial support. Many states, by following the Covid-19 guidelines, have started city bus services. Even private buses are also running on streets. The State Government has also permitted operation of ST buses. Therefore, starting of city bus service in Nagpur should not face any difficulties,” the Nagpur West MLA stressed.

“Common people are facing hardships due to non-running of city bus service. They are being burdened financially by opting for other costly transport substitutes. Several restrictions have been lifted under Mission Begin Again.

People have started coming out of their houses. Specially, the womenfolk are facing hardships and they are being forced to use another transport. Many people go for work in far off places such as Butibori, Hingna, Kalmeshwar, MIDC and other places. Lockdowns have already hit the poor people hard as their incomes dwindled enormously. It is therefore necessary to start city bus service to mitigate their transport problems,” Thakre demanded.





