Published On : Thu, Aug 1st, 2019

Two goons with pistol, bullets arrested by Jaripatka cops

Nagpur: Acting on inputs, Jaripatka police nabbed two criminals and seized a pistol and two live cartridges from their possession on Wednesday.

Cops received information around 10 am on Wednesday that a person was sitting on a Splendour bike near a library at Lendi Maidan in Mecosabagh and was in possession of a pistol kept in a college bag. Acting swiftly, a team of cops reached the spot and trapped the person. After frisking the person, cops found a pistol and two bullets in his possession. During the interrogation, the accused revealed his name as Shinu Mrugesan Shettiar (21), resident of Plot No. 193, tenant of Wasnik, Sant Lahanuji Nagar, Jaripatka.

On being questioned as to from where he brought the pistol, Shinu named his friend Rajkumar Bhagwansingh Thakur (40), native of village Badkuva, district Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, a team of cops went to the place and rounded up Rajkumar and seized a Vivo mobile phone.

Both the accused Shinu Shettiar and Rajkumar Thakur were booked under Sections 3(1), 25 of Arms Act read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and taken into custody. Further probe is underway.

The action was carried out by PSI Vasant Pawar, constable Gajendra Thakur, NPCs Ganesh Barde, Asif Sheikh, Anand Maraskolhe, Ravi Ahir, Ganesh Gupta, Mukesh Yadav, sepoys Pawan Yadav, Harish Ingle under the guidance of DCP Zone 5 Nilotpal, ACP P M Karyakarte and Senior PI Parag B Pote.

