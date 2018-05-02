Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine

Nagpur/Solapur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday fainted during a function organised to celebrate anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University here. Gadkari took ill while National Anthem was being played but he stood ground till the end. Thereafter, he was offered water and was seen comfortable.

Gadkari was in Solapur to attend a programme of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University. Around 12 noon, he arrived at Solapur Airport and later proceeded to attend the programme. During the playing of National Anthem, Gadkari took ill and was seen feeling uneasy. He was examined by a team of medicos and his condition was described as “fine.”

Speaking to Nagpur Today, a close aide of Gadkari said that he was absolutely fine and there is no cause for worry. The Union Minister might have felt uneasy due to antibiotics he has been taking for some time. “Gadkari will complete his scheduled programmes in Solapur and return to Nagpur by evening today itself. He doing well now and there is no cause for worry,” said the close aide.

