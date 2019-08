Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a warm welcome at Nagpur Airport on Thursday as he arrived in city for flagging of ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ being undertaken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ was flagged off by Rajnath Singh from Gurukunj Mozari on Thursday.

State Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other BJP leaders welcomed the Defence Minister at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.