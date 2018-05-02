Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Sep 12th, 2019

Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan

Nagpur: In an act of arson, two unidentified miscreants torched a woman’s car in the wee hours of Tuesday in Nandanvan police jurisdiction. Cops have launched a search to nab the accused.

A resident of Plot. No. 592, Deshpande Layout, near Hanuman Mandir, Bina Dilip Bashru (46), in her complaint to police said that she along with family was in deep sleep around 0350 hours of Tuesday.

At the same time, two unidentified vandals torched her Brezza car (MH/49/BB/7559) by pouring some inflammable stuff. Bina incurred loss as the car was almost reduced to steel mangle in the fire. The reason behind the two goons indulging in the arson act could not be known as yet.

Based on the complaint lodged by Bina, Nandanvan police have booked the unidentified miscreants under Sections 435, 34 of the IPC and launched a hunt to nab them.

