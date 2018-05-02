Discover guides HSC, SSC students to find perfect career options

Nagpur: After HSC and SSC students often find themselves in a difficult place. They are in dilemma as to which way to go when it comes to choosing an area of interest or a particular graduation course. A common story repeats itself when they take up a career path that isn’t very well known to them, probably because they are influenced by their peers or family members. As a result, after a while several students find themselves stuck in a field that they aren’t passionate about and thus either drop out or continue with it under a lot of pressure. Such situations become more delicate as they are already going through a lot of other changes during the same time that they don’t know how to deal with, let alone be the decision of taking up one career path.

Keeping in mind the tricky situation the students faced, The Climber, — a Nagpur entity — decided to work this problem when its President Rohit Agrawal explained his sister’s plight to his teammates as to how she wasn’t able to decide for herself. This is when the team came up with a solution; an event named Discover.

The Discover — what took place on the September 8, 2019 in Golden Leaf Banquet, Trimurti Nagar, Nagpur — was curated to provide delegates an opportunity to find their area of interest in three basic steps: explore, think and execute.

The event started at 9:45 am with an introduction to the cause of the event followed by a 15-minute talk by each of the 8 mentors belonging to different fields — Yogita Madan and Zohra Master (psychologists), Pawan Gaurkar (CA), Manish Maurya (engineer), Madhura Borde (journalist), Khushboo Agrawal (architect and interior designer), Hitesh Devani (Co-founder of HR mentors), Jhankruti Badani (advocate) and Dr. Gaurav Bhutada (orthopaedic surgeon).

After the talk, 8 different boot camps — for psychology, commerce, engineering, mass communication, designing, business management, law and medical — were organised. The boot camps were carefully curated to provide delegates with practical exposure to each of the above-mentioned fields. They involved various activities such as Mind-mapping, designing, Report presentation, mass communication, Picture interpretation (glimpses of a clinical area) in medical boot camp etc. The event concluded at 5 pm with a melodious band performance — The Unplugged Tiro – which was enjoyed by all the attendees. The mentors were also felicitated on the occasion.

The attendees included parents along with the students. They had a very curious approach to the event and wanted their children to gain knowledge as much as possible. While interacting with the organizing committee, one parent stressed that parents need to know where their children’s interest lies. They need to talk to them (kids) and let them explore themselves, instead of forcing them to do something. More initiatives like this event are required to make parents realize the importance of passion. Another parent said, “This is an amazing event. More parents should attend events like Discover. It will help them know their kids better.”

Apart from parents, school students were pretty excited about the event after attending it. One delegate from Center Point School said, “The event was very informative. I got all my questions answered regarding designing and the activities were also helpful.” While another one from Sandipani said that this is the best decision I have made. The speakers and the boot camps were very good, and now I think I can have a field which is of my choice and which I love.”

Business management mentor, Hitesh Dewani said, “The good thing was that we had both the ends — the parents as well as the children — so they could understand each other better. I have known The Climber for quite some time now and the initiatives that they have been taking are great and this one in particular was the need of the hour because of the various unconventional options that are coming up.”

“Discover is helping such a huge number of young enthusiasts to choose their profession which in itself is a great initiative”, said Dr. Gaurav Bhutada.