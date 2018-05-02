Man tries to rob lottery trader with fake pistol in Ajni, arrested

Nagpur: Ajni police have rounded up a 29-year-old man for attempting to rob a lottery trader with a bogus pistol on Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as as Ikshamuddin Nir Moinuddin Sayyed (29), a resident of Motha Tajbagh, near Dilliwali Amma Dargah.

According to police, Satish Divakar Nandurkar (35), a resident of Gajanan Nagar, Plot. No. 76, Manewada runs Sanjay Online Lottery Centre at Tukdoji Putla Chowk. On Wednesday, the accused Sayyed, armed with a fake pistol, barged inside the shop when Satish was alone at around 9.30 pm. Sayyed threatened Satish with the dummy pistol and tried rob him. However, with the help of some locals, Satish managed to surround Sayyed before he could flee the shop and alerted Ajni police.

Following the complaint of Satish, Ajni police booked accused Sayyed under Section 393 of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.