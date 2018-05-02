Two goons molest girl, try to kill her brother in Ambazari, arrested

Nagpur: In an outrageous incident, two goons molested a young girl in middle of the road and also tried to kill her brother by attacking him brick and stone in Ambazari police jurisdiction here on Sunday night. Both the goons have been arrested.

According to police sources, the victim girl (26) was returning home around 7.30 pm on her two-wheeler from Bypass Road from Campus Square to Ambazari. Midway, one of the accused named Satish Tarachand Channe (30), resident of Trust Layout, Ambazari, intercepted her and pulled her hair. When the girl protested, the accused Satish abused her in foul language and also slapped her.

Later the shocked girl returned home and narrated the incident to her brother. Both the siblings returned to the spot and confronted the accused Satish Channe and his accomplice named Devanand Shravan Shirsat (26), resident of Trust Layout, Ambazari. Anger over this, the accused Satish and Devanand attacked the girl’s brother with bricks, stones and a bamboo and inflicted grievous injuries with the intention to kill him.

Ambazari PSI Thakre, acting on the girl’s complaint, booked both the accused under Sections 307, 354, 323, 294, 509, 506, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest. Further probe is underway.