Corona in Nagpur: 219 active cases, 13 deaths

Nagpur: After 16 including nine of a family tested positive for novel Corona Viruson (COVID-19) and a middle aged woman succumbed to the virus borne disease on Sunday, only one patients reportedly tested positive for global pandemic on Monday.

Following this development the cases of Corona Virus have surged to 709 in Nagpur.

Fortunately, sum of 477 patients have successfully recovered from the contagious virus. However, 13 patients have succumbed to the disease.