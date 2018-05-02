Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jun 8th, 2020

    Corona in Nagpur: 219 active cases, 13 deaths

    Nagpur: After 16 including nine of a family tested positive for novel Corona Viruson (COVID-19) and a middle aged woman succumbed to the virus borne disease on Sunday, only one patients reportedly tested positive for global pandemic on Monday.

    Following this development the cases of Corona Virus have surged to 709 in Nagpur.

    Fortunately, sum of 477 patients have successfully recovered from the contagious virus. However, 13 patients have succumbed to the disease.

    Parsi Papau- for yummy home made Parsi food!
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    MIDC cops nab two burglars
    Two goons molest girl, try to kill her brother in Ambazari, arrested
    सकारात्मकता आणि आत्मविश्वासामुळे कोरोना आणि आर्थिकयुध्द आपण जिंकू
    अद्ययावत तंत्रज्ञान, निर्यातीस प्राधान्य आणि परकीय गुंतवणुकीमुळे रोजगार निर्माण होतील : नितीन गडकरी
    प्रॉपर्टी की फर्जी मांग बताकर पत्रकार चला रहा अपनी दुकान, किया बिल्डर्स को गुमराह
    ग्रामीण भाग में फ़ैल रहा संक्रमण, हिंगना तहसील में 14 कोरोना पॉजिटिव
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Unlock 1: Malls, hotels, shrines set to reopen amid rise in cases
    Corona in Nagpur: 219 active cases, 13 deaths
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    सकारात्मकता आणि आत्मविश्वासामुळे कोरोना आणि आर्थिकयुध्द आपण जिंकू
    अद्ययावत तंत्रज्ञान, निर्यातीस प्राधान्य आणि परकीय गुंतवणुकीमुळे रोजगार निर्माण होतील : नितीन गडकरी
    MIDC cops nab two burglars
    Corona in Nagpur: 219 active cases, 13 deaths
    Two goons molest girl, try to kill her brother in Ambazari, arrested
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Schools will reopen after August 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
    MUHS declares time table amid pandemic, UG & PG students left in dilemmas!
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    प्रॉपर्टी की फर्जी मांग बताकर पत्रकार चला रहा अपनी दुकान, किया बिल्डर्स को गुमराह
