Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus

Nagpur: A couple of days ago when Nagpur Today published a report alleging a murky nexus between schools and the education mafia, few educationists had vehemently opposed the claim. However the latest incident would certainly clear the air! The schools appear to be wary of NMC’s guidelines prohibiting any sessional activities like selling of books and stationery in the school premises.

Despite the fresh circular issued by the Education Department barring the school authorities from calling parents or students in the school premises to sell off books, stationery and uniform, yet another top school Podar World School located on Koradi road is caught on the wrong end of law. Social activists believe that openly violating the norms and smartly avoiding action clearly indicates the nexus which NT had pointed out in its previous story.

Circular up in the air!

Violating the circular, the Podar World school administration called parents to purchase books in the school premises. When few of the parents objected to their move, the President of Vidarbha Parents Association, Sandeep Agrawal steeped into the matter. He along with his team stormed into school premises on Monday morning and caught the school in the act. When Agrawal tried to contact the Principal of Poddar World in this regard, she refused to speak.

Parents helpless, stock on sale

Agrawal also shared a few videos on his social media page in which parents were seen expressing their helplessness.In one of the videos, a parent was seen sobbing over their financial situation as he complained that the school has warned them to pay immediately. Another video shared by Agrawal showed a huge stock of book sets piled up in the classrooms. These books have been allegedly brought to sell these off to the parents. Safe timings being followed!

Agrawal alleged that the Podar World school had smartly kept the timings of books sales from 7 am to 9 am so that they could operate their business secretly. “However few parents have alerted us and we managed to catch them on record,” Agrawal told Nagpur Today saying that these schools are completely ignoring the circular dated June 6,2020 issued by the Education Department clearly stating that no school is allowed to call parents of students to sell books and stationery in its premises. If the schools are openly violating such directives and the education department turning blind eye on such rampant practice School, Education Officer ditch query