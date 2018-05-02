Two goons booked for demanding ‘haptha’ from travel agency in Dhantol

Nagpur: Dhantoli police have booked two men allegedly for demanding ‘haptha’ (extortion money from a travel agency owner at knife point. The two accused ransacked the travel agency office and threatened the owner as he refused to part with extortion money.

The two accused have been identified as Sonu Kanhaiyalal Kurwane (26) and Vidhata Amarnath Shriwas (28), both residents of Sangam Chawl, behind Yashwant Stadium.

The complainant Devendra Krishnamani Mishra (52), a resident of 436/B, Jagdeesh Nagar, Katol Road, owns Gautam Travels in Silver Palace Building near Yeshwant Stadium under Dhantoli police jurisdiction. Around 12 noon on Sunday, Mishra was alone at his travel office when the accused Kurwane and Shriwas arrived and demanded ‘haptha’ from Mishra at knife point and told him that he has to pay the monthly ‘haptha’ as protection money. However, when Mishra refused to part with the money, the accused Kurwane and Shriwas ransacked his office by throwing the knife on glass cabin. The duo also threatened Mishra with dire consequences before leaving.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mishra, Dhantoli police constable Rajesh booked Kurwane and Shriwas under Sections 387, 336, 427, 506, 34 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 25 Indian Arms Act and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and started the investigation.