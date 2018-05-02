Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Sep 2nd, 2019

Construction worker falls to death from sixth floor in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A construction worker fell to his death from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Jaripatka on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 4 pm when the deceased Sheikh Aslam Sheik Rasheed (56), a resident of Farooqnagar Teka, Nai Basti, was working at the sixth floor of an under-construction building near Harikishan Public School in Jaripatka.

He was arranging bricks and while going to the gallery, lost balance. He came crashing down and was grievously injured. He was taken to Mayo Hospital but was declared dead on admission.

Based on information, Jaripatka police have registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter from all angles.

