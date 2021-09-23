Two girls, aged 13 & 15, go missing from Ajni

Nagpur: Two girls, aged 13 and 15, went missing from the Ajni area and have reportedly been kidnapped by some unidentified person(s) on Wednesday night. Cops have mounted a search to trace the minor girls.

According to police, the two minor girls, staying in the Ajni police area, left home around 8 pm on Wednesday without informing family members. When the girls did not return home, the relatives searched for them at all possible places but in vain. Finally, a complaint was lodged with Ajni police in this connection. It is being suspected that some unidentified person or persons lured the girls and took them away.

Ajni API Gorve, as per Supreme Court ruling that if minor boys or girls go missing, then the case should be treated as kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the minor girls.