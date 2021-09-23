IPL cricket betting racket busted at flat in Bajeriya

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit-3 of City Police raided an apartment in Bajeriya locality and busted a cricket betting racket. The owner of the flat has been rounded up while his accomplice has gone absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops raided Flat No. 201, Sai Shraddha Apartment, Santra Market, Bajeriya in Ganeshpeth police jurisdiction.

The raiding cops found the flat owner Rahul Rameshchandra Agrawal (45) and his accomplice named Rohit accepting bets on an IPL match being played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The accused duo was accepting money on a mobile application having Sky Live TV ID.

Cops registered a case under Sections 4, 5 of Maharashtra Gambling (Prevention) Act and have detained the flat owner Rahul Agrawal. The absconding accused named Rohit (Mobile No. 8999540058) is being searched.

The raiding cops have seized a Videocon TV, four mobile phones of different companies, cash Rs 2315 and other gambling material collectively valued at Rs 68,315.

The raid was conducted by PI Rayannavar, Woman API Madhuri Nerkar, constables Anil Jain, Shyam Angthulewar, Dashrath Mishra, Shailesh Shende, NPCs Shyam Kadu, Anup Taiwade, and other staffers including Sandeep Mawalkar, Vishal Rokde, Deepak Lakhde, Varsha Hatwar, under the guidance of Addl CP Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP Bhimanand Nalawade.