Two engineering students rob man for drugs in Nagpur, held

Nagpur: Two engineering students in Nagpur were arrested for committing robbery to fund their drug addiction. On Monday evening, they snatched a mobile phone from a man, but were later caught by the Beltarodi police using live location tracking, said police officials.

The accused have been identified as Abhinav Harsh Rangari, from Shesh Nagar, Kharbi; and Shahajan Khan, from Chandrapur, both 20 years old.

The victim, 56-year-old Suresh Maruti Askar, who works at a coal mine, was out for a walk around 6.30 pm near Le Meridien Hotel. While talking on the cell phone, two youths on a two-wheeler snatched his cell phone and fled the scene. Suresh returned home and informed the police using his daughter’s cell phone. Beltarodi police responded to the incident.

A similar robbery had occurred near Khapri Naka on November 25. The police tracked Suresh’s cell phone’s live location. After tracking the signal for about 15 km, it was found that the accused stopped at a garden. Based on the victim’s description, the police arrested Abhinav and Shahajan.

During questioning, they admitted to snatching another cell phone from a student near Khapri Naka on November 25. The accused duo is alcoholic and took to the crime to fund their addiction, the police stated.

Money stolen from ATM using adhesive

A shocking incident occurred at the Punjab National Bank ATM in Shahu Nagar, Hudkeshwar, where money was stolen from the bank’s ATM by using adhesive to block the dispenser of the ATM. Hudkeshwar Police have registered a theft case against an unidentified person .

On December 2, around 9 pm, a young man arrived at the ATM and used an adhesive to block the dispenser and left. Later, a customer named Raut came to withdraw Rs 10,000, but the money could not be dispensed from the ATM. Immediately, he informed the bank official. The incident of a rare form of theft came to the fore when the manager checked the CCTV footage.