Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Oct 7th, 2019

Two end their lives in different parts of city

Nagpur: A 19-year-old youth and a middle aged man committed suicide by hanging themselves at their homes under MIDC and Mankapur police areas respectively. The exact reason behind taking such extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

In the first incident, Mohammad Aamir Mohammad Rehmat Raza (19), a resident of Gajanan Nagar Slums, Ward No. 3 Hingna Road ended his life by hanging at his residence on Sunday.

Aamir was alone at home on Sunday. At around 8 pm, when his family returned home they discovered Aamir hanging to an iron rod. Following the complaint lodged by his father Mohammad Rehmat Mohammad Afeez (42), cops rushed to the spot and brought down the body.

Similarly, a 51-year-old Rajeshsingh Vijaybahadur Singh was found hanging in the kitchen room of his home on Sunday morning. Based on the complaint filed by his son Nirajsingh (21), a resident of Flat. No. 5, Rahat Nagar, Godhni, cops registered a case.

Happening Nagpur
Eight Day of Jalsa 2019 Lightenup with 2100 arti lamps
Eight Day of Jalsa 2019 Lightenup with 2100 arti lamps
Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research
Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Maharashtra News
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
रामटेक विधानसभेत नऊ उमेदवार निवडणुक रिंगणात
रामटेक विधानसभेत नऊ उमेदवार निवडणुक रिंगणात
Hindi News
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
‘आरती मंगलकारी..तुम्हारी मैया, आरती मंगलकारी..’ से गूंजा परिसर
‘आरती मंगलकारी..तुम्हारी मैया, आरती मंगलकारी..’ से गूंजा परिसर
Trending News
U Turn: Too early for Aaditya to get CM post says Uddhav
U Turn: Too early for Aaditya to get CM post says Uddhav
No more trees to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey: SC
No more trees to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey: SC
Featured News
Assembly polls: Papers of 181 candidates in 12 seats of Nagpur district found valid
Assembly polls: Papers of 181 candidates in 12 seats of Nagpur district found valid
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए ‘म्हैसूर स्याही’
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए ‘म्हैसूर स्याही’
Trending In Nagpur
WIRC Nagpur branch organizes seminar on Maha govt’s incentive scheme
WIRC Nagpur branch organizes seminar on Maha govt’s incentive scheme
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
दि. ७ ऑक्टोबरला डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांच्या प्रचार कार्यालयाचे उद्घाटन संपन्न
दि. ७ ऑक्टोबरला डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांच्या प्रचार कार्यालयाचे उद्घाटन संपन्न
कर्वे नगर, गांधी नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
कर्वे नगर, गांधी नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
दीक्षाभूमीवर लाखो अनुयायी आज घेणार प्लास्टिक मुक्तीची शपथ
दीक्षाभूमीवर लाखो अनुयायी आज घेणार प्लास्टिक मुक्तीची शपथ
Two end their lives in different parts of city
Two end their lives in different parts of city
Tight security, other arrangements in place for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on Oct 8
Tight security, other arrangements in place for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on Oct 8
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145