Two end their lives in different parts of city

Nagpur: A 19-year-old youth and a middle aged man committed suicide by hanging themselves at their homes under MIDC and Mankapur police areas respectively. The exact reason behind taking such extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

In the first incident, Mohammad Aamir Mohammad Rehmat Raza (19), a resident of Gajanan Nagar Slums, Ward No. 3 Hingna Road ended his life by hanging at his residence on Sunday.

Aamir was alone at home on Sunday. At around 8 pm, when his family returned home they discovered Aamir hanging to an iron rod. Following the complaint lodged by his father Mohammad Rehmat Mohammad Afeez (42), cops rushed to the spot and brought down the body.

Similarly, a 51-year-old Rajeshsingh Vijaybahadur Singh was found hanging in the kitchen room of his home on Sunday morning. Based on the complaint filed by his son Nirajsingh (21), a resident of Flat. No. 5, Rahat Nagar, Godhni, cops registered a case.