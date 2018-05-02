Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Oct 7th, 2019

Tight security, other arrangements in place for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on Oct 8

Nagpur: Tight security and other necessary arrangements are in place as city decked up to celebrate 63rd Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on October 8 at Deekshabhoomi. Main programme of DhammachakraPravartanDinwill start at the ground of Deekshabhoomi at 6 pm.

City police have thrown security blanket at vantage points across the city as lakhs of devotees would throng to celebrate the event.

Leaving no chance for inconvenience and hardship, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has made elaborate arrangements for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebration at historic Deekshabhoomi. The Water Works Department of NMC is ensuring non-stop supply of drinking water by setting up a network of temporary water connections at the sprawling premises as well as at other places.

Water will also be available for hundreds of temporary toilets and bathrooms constructed in Mata Kacheri, ITI and Deekshabhoomi premises and at other vantage points where the pilgrims are likely to visit.

The Health Department is maintaining total cleanliness in the areas by providing dustbins, containers, garbage tubs, mobile toilets, and round the clock monitoring of cleanliness activities.

