Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Oct 7th, 2019
Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research

Nagpur: “Fresher’s Party” in any college is an event which every student eagerly awaits since the time of admission. The September 30 2019 turned out to be a memorable day in the life of every fresher of G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research, Khaparkheda, Nagpur MBA & BBA batch 2019-20 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Nagpur.

The fresher’s day was filled with excitement, joy, music, enthusiasm, laughter and a lot more. The theme for the fresher’s day was “Our Dynamic Duo”. The party was hosted by the famous anchor Farhan Kazi, Journalist Nagpur Today & Anchor. Judges of the celebration were Mr. Maharashtra, Mr. Vidarbha, and Mr. Nagpur Prajwal Bhoyar & Miss Super Icon 2019 Priyanka Trivedi.

The celebration kicked off at 10 am, with dancing & singing performances by some of the MBA & BBA students which was followed by students coming up with their unique ramp walk in pairs. All of them were impressive in their own way. After paper dance competition and various other game performances some of the shortlisted students were declared for the finale round. All of the finalists came up on the stage with their hidden talent and performed one by one. And the jury declared the results with various titles:

MBA —
Sunny Bharnarkar- Mr Fresher
Jaya Singh – Miss Fresher
Shivam Thakur – Mr Versatile
Deepika Nandanwar – Miss Versatile
Yash Falodiya – Best Dress
Veena Saluja – Best Dress

BBA-
Mr. Fresher – Sourav Singh
Miss Fresher – SakshiWadaskar
Mr. Versatile – AtharvMalewar
Miss Versatile – Yashashree Dhobale
Best Dress – Yogesh Hedau
Best Dress – Janhavi Hinge

All the freshers including the senior’s rocked the show under the guidance of our Faculty members.At the end, everyone enjoyedthe celebrations and all thanked the institute faculty members and seniors students for hosting such a nice program that they could cherish lifelong.

– By Farhan Kazi

Happening Nagpur
Eight Day of Jalsa 2019 Lightenup with 2100 arti lamps
Eight Day of Jalsa 2019 Lightenup with 2100 arti lamps
Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research
Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Maharashtra News
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
रामटेक विधानसभेत नऊ उमेदवार निवडणुक रिंगणात
रामटेक विधानसभेत नऊ उमेदवार निवडणुक रिंगणात
Hindi News
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
‘आरती मंगलकारी..तुम्हारी मैया, आरती मंगलकारी..’ से गूंजा परिसर
‘आरती मंगलकारी..तुम्हारी मैया, आरती मंगलकारी..’ से गूंजा परिसर
Trending News
U Turn: Too early for Aaditya to get CM post says Uddhav
U Turn: Too early for Aaditya to get CM post says Uddhav
No more trees to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey: SC
No more trees to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey: SC
Featured News
Assembly polls: Papers of 181 candidates in 12 seats of Nagpur district found valid
Assembly polls: Papers of 181 candidates in 12 seats of Nagpur district found valid
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए ‘म्हैसूर स्याही’
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए ‘म्हैसूर स्याही’
Trending In Nagpur
WIRC Nagpur branch organizes seminar on Maha govt’s incentive scheme
WIRC Nagpur branch organizes seminar on Maha govt’s incentive scheme
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
दि. ७ ऑक्टोबरला डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांच्या प्रचार कार्यालयाचे उद्घाटन संपन्न
दि. ७ ऑक्टोबरला डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांच्या प्रचार कार्यालयाचे उद्घाटन संपन्न
कर्वे नगर, गांधी नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
कर्वे नगर, गांधी नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
दीक्षाभूमीवर लाखो अनुयायी आज घेणार प्लास्टिक मुक्तीची शपथ
दीक्षाभूमीवर लाखो अनुयायी आज घेणार प्लास्टिक मुक्तीची शपथ
Two end their lives in different parts of city
Two end their lives in different parts of city
Tight security, other arrangements in place for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on Oct 8
Tight security, other arrangements in place for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on Oct 8
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145