Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research

Nagpur: “Fresher’s Party” in any college is an event which every student eagerly awaits since the time of admission. The September 30 2019 turned out to be a memorable day in the life of every fresher of G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research, Khaparkheda, Nagpur MBA & BBA batch 2019-20 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Nagpur.

The fresher’s day was filled with excitement, joy, music, enthusiasm, laughter and a lot more. The theme for the fresher’s day was “Our Dynamic Duo”. The party was hosted by the famous anchor Farhan Kazi, Journalist Nagpur Today & Anchor. Judges of the celebration were Mr. Maharashtra, Mr. Vidarbha, and Mr. Nagpur Prajwal Bhoyar & Miss Super Icon 2019 Priyanka Trivedi.

The celebration kicked off at 10 am, with dancing & singing performances by some of the MBA & BBA students which was followed by students coming up with their unique ramp walk in pairs. All of them were impressive in their own way. After paper dance competition and various other game performances some of the shortlisted students were declared for the finale round. All of the finalists came up on the stage with their hidden talent and performed one by one. And the jury declared the results with various titles:

MBA —

Sunny Bharnarkar- Mr Fresher

Jaya Singh – Miss Fresher

Shivam Thakur – Mr Versatile

Deepika Nandanwar – Miss Versatile

Yash Falodiya – Best Dress

Veena Saluja – Best Dress

BBA-

Mr. Fresher – Sourav Singh

Miss Fresher – SakshiWadaskar

Mr. Versatile – AtharvMalewar

Miss Versatile – Yashashree Dhobale

Best Dress – Yogesh Hedau

Best Dress – Janhavi Hinge

All the freshers including the senior’s rocked the show under the guidance of our Faculty members.At the end, everyone enjoyedthe celebrations and all thanked the institute faculty members and seniors students for hosting such a nice program that they could cherish lifelong.

– By Farhan Kazi