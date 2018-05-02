Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Oct 12th, 2019

Two drunken juveniles try to kill man in MIDC, detained

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, two juveniles under the influence of liquor attacked a middle aged man and tried to kill him by smashing his head with a stone in MIDC area here on Friday night. Both the accused juveniles have been detained.

MIDC Assistant PSI Arvind Mohod and his team were on patrol duty around 8 pm on Friday. During patrolling, the cops received information that two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, attacking an unidentified 40-year old man opposite Planet Mobile Shopee, near IC Square, Hingna Road. The two accused fell the man on ground and attempted to kill him by smashing his head with a stone. The two juveniles were reportedly under the infulence of liquor and picked up a quarrel with the victim man over an issue.

Acting swiftly, the patrolling cops caught the two accused juveniles and took the injured man to GMCH and admitted him for treatment.

PSI Madankar, based on a complaint lodged by Assistant PSI Mohod, booked the two accused juveniles under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and detained them. Further probe is underway.

