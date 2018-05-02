Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Oct 12th, 2019

Family of four abuses, attacks members of Durga Mandal over traffic jam during visarjan in Koradi

Nagpur: Four members of a family abused and assualted President and other members of a Durga Utsav Mandal over traffic jam during visarjan procession in Koradi police jurisdiction on Thursday night. The accused have been booked but not arrested so far.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Chavan, his two brothers Randhir Chavan, Abhijit Chavan and father Basant Chavan.

The complainant, Babarao Shriram Pandit (43), resident of Vidya Nagar, Plot No. 53, near Modern School, along with President of Durga Utsav Mandal Moreshwar Varhadkar, members named Gopal Kalambe, Prakash Nakhle and others had taken out a procession for visarjan of Durga idol around 7 pm on Thursday, October 10. While the procession was passing through main road, traffic got jammed behind Gaekwad Traders, near Syndicate Bank. Following traffic jam, the complainant Babarao Pandit and other members of Mandal were looking for the cause of traffic jam and were making efforts to clear it around 10.30 pm. At the same time, two of the accused Ranjit Chavan and Randhir Chavan came at the spot in their Tata Safari car and picked up quarrel with Babarao Pandit and other members of Durga Utsav Mandal over the traffic jam. When Babarao told them that they are trying to clear the traffic jam, the two accused started abusing him and also thrashed him. Moreover, the two accused called Abhijit Chavan and Basant Chavan from their nearby residence. Ranjit Chavan attacked Babarao with a tile and injured him seriously. The other three accused also bashed Babarao severely.

Koradi woman police constable Khandale, based on complaint of Babarao Pandit, booked the four accused family members under Sections 326, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC read with Sections 3(1)(R)(S), 3(2)(5-A) of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015. No arrest has been made so far. Further probe is underway.

