    Published On : Fri, Sep 11th, 2020

    Two doctors die of Covid-19 in Nagpur, cases shoot up

    Nagpur: Dr. Sanjay Puri, a noted physician associated with Dande Hospital and Dr. Nana Meshram of Sitabuldi based hospital died of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on Friday. They were the first healthcare professionals to die of the virus borne disease in Nagpur, as the city continued to witness sharp rise in cases.

    Dr. Puri and Dr Meshram were treating Covid-19 at hospitals, this how they got infected on the first place.
    All the medical professionals have mourned the demise of the two doctors and advice the Covid warriors to ensure their safety.

    Nagpur on Friday registered it’s second 2K plus positive cases and 50 plus deaths for third consecutive day.

