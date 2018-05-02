Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Sep 11th, 2020

    Three Nagpur Journalist die due to Covid-19

    Nagpur: Three journalists have died of Covid-19 in Nagpur since Thursday while at least 50 others have been infected with the virus in the city so far. Around 25 journalists from a major newspaper group and almost all reporters of a regional periodical have contracted the disease, officials aware of the matter said. One of journalists who died was from a well-known Marathi daily while two others worked for a news agency and a local cable network, they added.

    Nagpur district has registered 2,053 Covid-19 cases since Thursday that has taken its tally to 46,610. The city reported 64 deaths during the same period that pushed the toll from the disease to 1,521.

    Vikas Thakre, Congress’s legislator from Nagpur, met the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and urged him to issue directives to private hospitals to provide cashless hospitalisation to Covid-19 patients having health insurance and also under the state government’s Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

    “Middle class and service class people do not have cash in hand to pay up to Rs three to four lakh advance per head. They are totally dependent on their mediclaim policies. Similarly, poor patients are not able to get beds in government-run Covid care hospitals. Such patients can get timely treatment in private hospitals if they are given cashless hospitalisation facility under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana,” Thakre said in a memorandum submitted to Pawar.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports highest single day recoveries, over 2K cases
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports highest single day recoveries, over 2K cases
    Three Nagpur Journalist die due to Covid-19
    Three Nagpur Journalist die due to Covid-19
    Two doctors die of Covid-19 in Nagpur, cases shoot up
    Two doctors die of Covid-19 in Nagpur, cases shoot up
    आखिरकार 15 दिन बाद जागी सावनेर पुलिस, मालू पेपर मिल हादसे में कहा ‘ अभी चल रही है जांच
    आखिरकार 15 दिन बाद जागी सावनेर पुलिस, मालू पेपर मिल हादसे में कहा ‘ अभी चल रही है जांच
    Malu Paper Mill Accident: Saoner cops register case after fortnight
    Malu Paper Mill Accident: Saoner cops register case after fortnight
    उपभोक्ता जागृति अभियान  कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
    उपभोक्ता जागृति अभियान  कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
    जनतेला योग्य उपचार देणे आमची सर्वोच्च जबाबदारी: डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    जनतेला योग्य उपचार देणे आमची सर्वोच्च जबाबदारी: डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    युवा रुरल असोसीएशन व समाज विकास संस्थेद्वारे
    युवा रुरल असोसीएशन व समाज विकास संस्थेद्वारे
    युद्ध कोरोनाशी करा, व्यक्तीशी नाही!
    युद्ध कोरोनाशी करा, व्यक्तीशी नाही!
    मास्क न लावणा-या ५१६ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या ५१६ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145