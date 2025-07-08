Two Dharampeth MP Deo Science College students crack IIT JAM 2025

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a proud moment for Dharampeth M.P. Deo Memorial Science College, two of its meritorious students have successfully cleared the prestigious IIT JAM 2025 (Joint Admission Test for Masters), marking a significant academic achievement.

Abhay Tembhare secured success in the Chemistry stream, while Dolly Wanjari excelled in Biotechnology. Their accomplishments reflect a combination of consistent hard work, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

Both students credited their success to the constant support and encouragement provided by the Dharampeth Education Society’s President, Advocate Ulhas Aurangabadkar, and Principal Dr. Akhilesh Peshwe. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, they also acknowledged the immense contribution of Dr. Vaishali Meshram, Head of the Chemistry Department, and all faculty members of the department, who played a guiding and inspirational role throughout their journey.

“This is indeed a moment of great pride and joy for all of us,” said Principal Dr. Peshwe. “Heartfelt congratulations to Abhay and Dolly, as well as to their proud parents. We extend our best wishes for their bright and successful future. Their success is a testament to the academic quality and student-centric environment of our institution, and it will undoubtedly inspire many more students in the years to come.”