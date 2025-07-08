Bharat Bandh on July 9: Will schools, banks, offices, trains be hit as 25 crore workers go on strike?

Advertisement



Nagpur: A nationwide strike has been called on Wednesday, July 9, by a joint platform of 10 Central trade unions along with farmers’ and rural workers’ organisations. The protest, branded as “Bharat Bandh,” aims to oppose the government’s policies which the unions describe as pro-corporate and anti-worker. Organisers expect over 25 crore workers to participate across the formal and informal sectors, with farmers and agricultural labourers joining from rural India.

The unions involved in the protest include major national bodies such as:

• Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

• All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

• Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

• Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

• All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

• Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

• Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

• All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

• Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

• United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

What’s open, what’s closed?

The strike is expected to affect multiple sectors, including:

• Banking and financial services

• Postal departments

• Coal mining and factories

• State transport services

• Public sector units and government departments

Workers from companies like NMDC and various state-run entities in the steel and mineral sectors have confirmed their participation. Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha said the protest would see “strong participation across industries and services, both public and private.”

Banks closed?

However, banking unions have not saparately confirmed about disruption of services due to bandh, but as per bandh organisers financial services will be affected. Bandh organisers said that the strike includes employees from public sector banks and cooperative banking sectors, which may impact banking operations such as branch services, cheque clearance, and customer support in many regions.

What about schools, colleges, offices?

Schools, colleges, and private offices are expected to remain open on July 9. However, normal operations may face disruptions in some regions due to transport issues. Public buses, taxis, and app-based cab services could be affected as trade unions and allied groups hold protest marches and road demonstrations in several cities. This may lead to delays or cancellations in local travel and logistical operations.

Rail services to be affected?

As of now, there is no official announcement about a nationwide railway strike on July 9. However, since large-scale protests and road blockades are expected in several parts of the country, train services may experience delays or disruptions in certain regions.

Railway unions have not formally joined the Bharat Bandh, but past such strikes have seen protestors holding demonstrations near railway stations or on tracks, especially in states with strong union presence. This could lead to localised train delays or security measures being stepped up by authorities.

Authorities are likely to deploy additional security personnel around key railway hubs to ensure smooth operations and avoid major disruptions. Passengers are advised to check train schedules and plan their travel accordingly.

Why are workers on strike?

The trade unions claim that their concerns have been consistently ignored. They submitted a 17-point charter of demands to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year, but say there has been no serious response.

“The government has abandoned the welfare state status of the country. It is working in the interest of foreign and Indian corporates, and it is evident from the policies being pursued vigorously,” the union forum stated.

They allege the government:

• Has not conducted the Indian Labour Conference in the last ten years

• Is pushing four new labour codes that weaken unions and increase working hours

• Is promoting contractual jobs and privatisation

• Is ignoring demands for more public sector recruitment and wage hikes

• Is offering incentives to employers without tackling youth unemployment

Farmers and rural workers back the bandh

Farmer groups and rural labour organisations have also extended their support. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and agricultural workers’ unions plan to mobilise villagers and protest against economic decisions that they claim are worsening rural distress.

They allege that government actions are causing:

• Rising unemployment

• Higher prices of essential goods

• Cuts in health, education, and welfare spending

The unions have also raised alarms over:

• Alleged misuse of constitutional institutions

• Laws like the Public Security Bill in Maharashtra, which they claim aim to criminalise protests

• Attempts to disenfranchise migrant workers through voter list revisions in Bihar

• Threats to citizenship rights

According to the forum, the four new labour codes passed by Parliament are designed to “suppress and cripple the trade union movement, increase working hours, snatch workers’ right to collective bargaining, right to strike, and decriminalise violation of labour laws by employers.”

The organisers say the July 9 Bharat Bandh will be a unified show of resistance from both industrial and rural India.