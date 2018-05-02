Two-day Entrepreneurship Summit concludes at GHRCE

Nagpur: A two-day Entrepreneurship Summit organized by G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering in association with G.H. Raisoni Technology Business Incubator Foundation concluded on September 21, 2019.

Nagaraja Prakasam, Angel Investor & Mentor, NSRCEL, IIM-Bangalore inaugurated the e-summit. Poonam Khandelwal, Managing Director, Venture Catalysts; Ashish Agrawal, Director, ACE Technologies; Sahil Chawla, Founder, TSecond Technologies; Abhijeet Khadagle, Founder, Vruksh Ecosystem; and Dr.Preeti Bajaj, Director were amongst the other dignitaries present during inauguration.

SAMADHAN: National Level Business Plan competition was also part of the Summit wherein 10 teams have made to final pitch round. Nagaraja Prakasam delivered the first keynote session of the summit. Nagaraja, well-known as Naga, has funded in more than 30 startups in India that operate across sectors ranging from pure-play IT services to waste management. Naga Talk was on innovation & Start-up which bring social impact.

Followed by Nagaraja Prakasam; session on Design Thinking by Pratap Shukla, Session on IPR by Dyaneshwar Kamble, Founder Ready2Innovate was conducted. Later in first day of the summit, panel discussion with successful Alumni Entrepreneurs was organized. Abhijeet Bhagat, Founder, Atmen Technoventon presented his Biomedical product and shared his journey during the panel discussion, Mr. Prateek Gadkar, Founder of Nagpur FabLabs shared their journey from Lemonade machine project of final year to founding first Fablab in Vidarbha. Dr.Preeti Bajaj moderated the panel discussion.

Day-2 of the summit saw second keynote session delivered by Shashikant Choudhary, Angel Investor & Co-founder, NagpurAngels. Chaoudhary talked on technology disruption and student entrepreneurship. Baldev Singh Rawat delivered talk on ‘building startup from scratch’. Abhijeet Khandagale delivered talk on ‘Art of Networking’. Jayesh Bagde from Ombrellla Ventures took session on ‘Fund raising for early stage startup’.

Rahul Mishra, Assistant Director, MSME-DI, Nagpur informed about the various schemes of MSME which students and entrepreneurs can take benefit. Prof. Ravikumar Tiwari, In-charge, Entrepreneurship Cell & Program Coordinator presented vote of thanks. The event was coordinated by e-Cell & IEEE GHRCE Student Branch team.