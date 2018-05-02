Two cyber crooks pilfer Rs 3.65 lakh by tampering with SBI’s ATM at CA Road Branch



Nagpur: Two cyber crooks tampered with ATM centre of State Bank of India at CA Road Branch and pilfered total Rs 3.675 lakh cash between 9 pm of June 13 and 8 am of June 14 in Ganeshpeth police jurisdiction. Cops have launched a hunt to nab the two accused.

According to a complaint lodged by Branch Manager Manojkumar Ramanand Singh (45), resident of Room No. 2, Wing No. 2/2, Nirmal Nagari, the two unidentified cyber criminals, aged 35-40, tampered with the cash dispensing machine of ATM at SBI’s CA Road Branch. The two accused pilfered a total Rs 3.65 cash fraudulently between 9 pm of June 13 and 8 am of June 14. As the theft came to notice, the Branch Manager registered a case against the two criminals with Ganeshpeth police.

PSI Shinde, acting on Singh’s complaint, booked the two unidentified accused underr Sections 379, 420, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.