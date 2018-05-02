    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jul 1st, 2021

    Youth stabs father for scolding him in Imambada

    Nagpur: A pervert youth stabbed and seriously injured his father for scolding him over a domestic issue in Imambada police area here on June 25. However, a complaint in this regard was lodged on June 30. The accused has been booked but not arrested so far.

    A resident of Indira Nagar, Jattarodi No. 1, Deepak Bhaurao Nirgude (52), in his complaint to Imambada police said that he scolded his son Shubham alias Golu Deepak Nirgude (25) around 8.30 pm on June 25 over a domestic matter. Enraged over the scolding, the accused Shubham picked up a knife kept in the house and stabbed his father in the abdomen and injured him seriously. The injured Deepak was taken to a hospital for treatment.

    Imambada PSI Khomne has booked the accused Shubham Nirgude under Section 326 of the IPC read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

