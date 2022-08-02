Two cricket bookies nabbed, Rs 13.28 lakh cash seized in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Special Squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III) Gajanan Rajmane raided a lottery centre in Lakadganj area and arrested two bookies involved in online cricket betting, besides seizing over Rs 13.28 lakh cash from their possession, on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Abhijeet Ravikant Prasad (50), a resident of Jaripatka and Ashok Ranchhodbhai Thakkar (55), a resident of Nandanvan. Another accused Kirit Dhanajibhai Jadhav, a resident of Vyankatesh Nagar, managed to dodge the cops.

DCP Rajmane got information that the accused were running a gambling den and accepting bets on India versus West Indies T20Cricket match at the lottery centre –BS Enterprises — near Café Coffee Dayat Wardhaman Nagar.

After confirming the information, he sent his squad comprising PSI Jitesh Arveli, PSI Vaibhav Barange and others to raid the lottery centre. The squad raided B S Enterprises and caught Abhijeet Prasad and Ashok Thakkar red-handed while operating the cricket ‘satta.’ Cops seized Rs 13.28 lakh cash, laptops, printer and three cell phones from them. However, the third accused, Kirit Jadhav managed to escape.

Lakadganj Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act against the accused persons.

