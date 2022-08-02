Hello Uncle: Nagpur cops launch ‘Police Kaka’ Scheme to curb drug abuse among youths

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police on Monday launched ‘Police Kaka’ (police uncle) Scheme to effectively curb narcotic substance abuse among teenagers and college students.

A workshop of around 135 police personnel was organised at Nagpur Police Commissionerate which was addressed by trainer Bosco D’souza from Mumbai. The programme was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and Joint CP Aswati Dorje.

The police personnel with knowledge of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS) were entrusted with the responsibility of the scheme. Sensitisation of students about hazards of drug abuse, consequences of molestation and eve-teasing and importance of traffic rules are three focal points of the scheme which is the brainchild of Joint CP Dorje.

A press release stated that substance abuse and crime was observed increasing in some of the areas of the city. The trained police personnel would address seminars of students in schools and colleges under the scheme and sensitize the students on the three focal points. “If the youngsters could be discouraged from the consumption, it would leave a long lasting effect on the society and their future would be secured,”said Joint CP Dorje.

The police personnel would properly guide the students about how to stay away from these contraband substances, the Joint CP added. Similarly, the police personnel would make students aware about stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)to discourage the youngsters from committing the crime against woman. Similarly, the students will also be sensitised about the importance of following traffic rules.

Last year, the ‘Police Didi’ (police as sister) scheme was implemented by the Nagpur police which saw women police officers speaking to school and college girls about ‘good touch and bad touch’ and teach them how to speak up against it.

With the ‘Police Kaka’ scheme, the cops are trying to break the chain of smugglers by seizing the demand of contraband from Nagpur. Additional CP Navinchandra Reddy, Addl CP (Crime) Niva Jain, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit, PI ANC Manoj Sidam, API Badrinarayan Tiwari, API Arun Bakal, API Umes Nasre and others worked hard for the success of the programme.

