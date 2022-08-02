‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive: PM Modi changes his social media profile picture to ‘Tricolour’

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on his social media handles to ‘Tiranga’ ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country.

“It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi had on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the ‘Tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India`s Independence.

“Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement – ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`.”

“August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use `tiranga` as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15,” he said.

Addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi stated that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

