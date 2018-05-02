Booty worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from cosmetics businessman’s house in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Booty worth Rs 3 lakh was stolen from house of a cosmetics businessman in Hudkeshwar police area here on Tuesday afternoon.

A resident of Plot No. 301/302, Bholebaba Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Sunil Marotrao Laxane (45) told police that he stays at second floor of his house and runs cosmetics business. On Tuesday around 2.45 pm, since a consignment of cosmetics had arrived, he came down to first floor and was checking it.

But when Sunil went back to his house in second floor, he found lock and latch of front door broken and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.10 lakh and cash Rs 92,000 stolen from bedroom. Some unidentified person burgled the booty collectively worth Rs 3.02 lakh.

Hudkeshwar police constable Rajkumar registered a case against the unidentified miscreant under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and searching the accused.