Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Dec 11th, 2019

Booty worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from cosmetics businessman’s house in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Booty worth Rs 3 lakh was stolen from house of a cosmetics businessman in Hudkeshwar police area here on Tuesday afternoon.

A resident of Plot No. 301/302, Bholebaba Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Sunil Marotrao Laxane (45) told police that he stays at second floor of his house and runs cosmetics business. On Tuesday around 2.45 pm, since a consignment of cosmetics had arrived, he came down to first floor and was checking it.

But when Sunil went back to his house in second floor, he found lock and latch of front door broken and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.10 lakh and cash Rs 92,000 stolen from bedroom. Some unidentified person burgled the booty collectively worth Rs 3.02 lakh.

Hudkeshwar police constable Rajkumar registered a case against the unidentified miscreant under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and searching the accused.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Unidentified miscreants torch car in Pratap Nagar, booked
Unidentified miscreants torch car in Pratap Nagar, booked
Maharashtra News
अशोक कोल्हटकर यांना राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार पुरस्कार घोषीत
अशोक कोल्हटकर यांना राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार पुरस्कार घोषीत
जीएसटी मोबदला आणि कर परताव्याची रक्कम
जीएसटी मोबदला आणि कर परताव्याची रक्कम
Hindi News
कानपुर सेंट्रल- काचीगुड़ा के दौरान नागपुर होकर 4 और जयपुर – रेनीगुंटा के लिए 6 साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें चलेगी
कानपुर सेंट्रल- काचीगुड़ा के दौरान नागपुर होकर 4 और जयपुर – रेनीगुंटा के लिए 6 साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें चलेगी
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
Trending News
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Featured News
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
Health Check Up Camp for traffic cops organised in city
Health Check Up Camp for traffic cops organised in city
Tigress Sharmili found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pench
Tigress Sharmili found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pench
Spl trains between Kanpur, Kachiguda passing through Nagpur
Spl trains between Kanpur, Kachiguda passing through Nagpur
Muttemwar thanks CM for staying recruitment through flawed ‘Mahapariksha Portal’
Muttemwar thanks CM for staying recruitment through flawed ‘Mahapariksha Portal’
Booty worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from cosmetics businessman’s house in Hudkeshwar
Booty worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from cosmetics businessman’s house in Hudkeshwar
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Unidentified miscreants torch car in Pratap Nagar, booked
Unidentified miscreants torch car in Pratap Nagar, booked
स्पर्धा परीक्षार्थ्यांच्या सूचनांप्रमाणे आगामी शासकीय भरती परीक्षा घ्याव्यात
स्पर्धा परीक्षार्थ्यांच्या सूचनांप्रमाणे आगामी शासकीय भरती परीक्षा घ्याव्यात
कानपुर सेंट्रल- काचीगुड़ा के दौरान नागपुर होकर 4 और जयपुर – रेनीगुंटा के लिए 6 साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें चलेगी
कानपुर सेंट्रल- काचीगुड़ा के दौरान नागपुर होकर 4 और जयपुर – रेनीगुंटा के लिए 6 साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें चलेगी
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145