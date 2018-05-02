Two chain-snatchers nabbed by Sonegaon police

Nagpur: Sonegaon police arrested two chain-snatchers who were fleeing after robbing a 65-year old woman of gold chain on Wednesday evening.

The accused have been identified as Chetan Vinod Nimbolkar (21), resident of Sanjay Nagar and Swapnil Ajay Gupta (25), resident of Balaji Nagar.

A resident of Plot No. 1, Pawanhumi, Somalwada, Vimal Prabhakar Kohale (65), runs a daily needs shop Yogesh Corner Daily Needs at her residence. On Wednesday around 6.15 pm, when Vimal was present at her shop, the two accused came there on a two-wheeler and asked for a chips packet and also asked for an address. As Vimal told them she does not know the address, the two accused snatched her gold chain worth Rs 40,000 and fled the spot on their bike.

Sonegaon PSI Wakde booked the two accused under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and launched a search for them. Cops succeeded in nabbing Chetan Nimbolkar and Swapnil Gupta based on the description provided by Vimal Kohale.