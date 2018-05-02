Constable commits suicide at his home in Mankapur



Nagpur: A Police Constable, attached to Wadi Police Station as driver, committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Mankapur on Wednesday afternoon. The reason behind the cop taking the drastic step could not be ascertained so far.

The deceased has been identified as Narendra Madhukar Tambuskar (55), resident of Plot No. 67, Welcome Society, Mankapur.

On Wednesday, between 12 noon and 2.15 pm, the police constable, who was attached to Wadi Police Station as driver, ended his life by hanging to a ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta at his residence. The exact reason behind Tambuskar taking the extreme step could not be known as yet.

Mankapur Woman PSI Shende, based on the information provided by Bhushan Narendra Tambuskar (27), son of the deceased, registered a case of accidental death. Cops have launched an in-depth investigation into the matter.