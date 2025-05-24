Published On : Sat, May 24th, 2025
Two chain-snatchers nabbed after targeting elderly man in Nagpur’s Nandanvan

Nagpur: In a swift crackdown on street crime, the Nagpur Crime Branch arrested two chain-snatchers who recently struck in the Nandanvan area. The duo — Mohammad Zakir Mohammad Shahid (24) and Sheikh Nawaz Sheikh Riyaz Ahmed (20), both from Bada Tajbagh — were nabbed after a meticulous probe.

The crime took place when Kundan Singh Hatwar (69), a resident of Shaktimata Nagar, was sitting outside a shop. The two accused, riding a motorcycle, snatched a gold chain and pendant from Hatwar’s neck before speeding away.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.10 lakh from the accused. The breakthrough has brought a sense of relief to residents and marks progress in curbing chain-snatching incidents in the city.

