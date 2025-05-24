Nagpur Police nab habitual offender for ganja peddling in Beltarodi

Advertisement



Nagpur: A known offender was caught red-handed with a large quantity of marijuana in a major anti-drug operation by Beltarodi Police on Wednesday. The accused, Khushal Shatrughan Meshram (35) of Parsodi, was apprehended near Mangalmurti Society while trying to sell ganja.

During the raid, police confiscated 2.399 kg of marijuana valued at Rs 36,000. Meshram, a repeat offender, has prior criminal records at Ambazari, Beltarodi, and Sonegaon Police Stations.

The operation was led by PI Kawade and his team. Authorities say this bust underscores their ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in and around Nagpur.

