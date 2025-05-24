Chilling case: Two brothers sentenced to life for brutal murder of teen in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a chilling case that sent shockwaves through the city, two brothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the cold-blooded murder of a 17-year-old boy, whom they abducted and brutally bludgeoned to death with stones. The crime was rooted in alcohol-fuelled rage and a vendetta.

On Friday, the Sessions Court handed life terms to Prashant Parteki (39) and his younger brother Santosh Parteki (37) after finding them guilty of murdering Kunal Chachane in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on each convict.

The case unfolded like a crime thriller. It began on July 9, 2018, near the Hanuman Temple in Ramnagar, where Kunal and his friend James Singh, both allegedly intoxicated, got into a scuffle with Santosh Parteki. During the altercation, they physically assaulted Santosh and even threatened to kill him. The humiliation left a burning mark on Santosh’s mind.

Determined to take revenge, Santosh roped in his elder brother Prashant. The very next day, the duo laid a sinister trap. Pretending to invite Kunal and another friend, Akash, for a casual drink, they lured them out. Sensing something was wrong, Akash managed to flee. But Kunal wasn’t so lucky.

Under the pretext of camaraderie, the Parteki brothers took an intoxicated Kunal to a secluded location in Wadi. There, in a spine-chilling act of cruelty, they crushed his head with stones, killing him on the spot.

Senior Inspector B.S. Khandale of Ambazari Police Station led the investigation, and government prosecutor Advocate Liladhar Ghadge built a watertight case in court. The judiciary, convinced by the evidence, sentenced the brothers to life in prison, ensuring they spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

The case remains a stark reminder of how vengeance, when mixed with alcohol and rage, can lead to horrifying consequences.

