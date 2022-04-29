Two CAs, builders booked for duping man of Rs 18 cr in land deal in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major development, Sadar Police, on Wednesday, registered a case of fraud against five persons including two renowned Chartered Accountants (CAs) and two builders, for allegedly cheating another builder in a dubious land deal to the tune of Rs 18 crore.

The accused have been identified as Narayan Chandiram Demle (72), Atul Narayan Demle (45), both residents of Friend Enclave, Gaurishankar Jaganmal Kacchani (54), a resident of Jaripatka, and Vijay Kimmatrao Ramani (62), a resident of Shivaji Nagar. Demle and Ramani are reputed CAs of Nagpur.

According to police, a resident of New Colony, Naved Sajid Ali (51) lodged a complaint alleging that he had purchased 18.89 acres agricultural land in Chichbhuvan area for Rs 18.22 crore from the accused persons. The deal was finalised at Software Technology Park, Link Road, Sadar in May 2008. He alleged that the accused had promised to carve plots in the land after converting it into non-agricultural (NA) land. But, the accused did not convert the land into non-agriculture land.

Later, it was revealed that the land was allegedly acquired by the government. However, the accused did not return him the money. The victim moved the court against the accused persons. As per the court’s order, police registered a case under Sections 420, 406, 409, 407, 413, 425, 500, 506, 120(b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

According to sources, Naved Ali had filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nagpur police constituted to act against land mafia in 2017. At that time, the accused had made a written settlement with Naved Ali in front of SIT’s investigating officer, an ACP. They had promised to do the registry of the remaining piece of land and also get NA order for the same. Because of this, the SIT did not file a case against the accused.

As the accused did not honour the agreement, a frustrated Ali then moved the Chief Judicial Magistrate who directed Sadar police to register an offence under various sections of the IPC.

