Tight security for Vice President’s Nagpur visit

Advertisement

Nagpur: Tight security is in place in view of Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the Second Capital of the State, on Friday.

City Police have made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth movement of the Vice-President’s cavalcade. Security personnel, including companies of State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response teams (QRTs), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, would be deployed to keep an eye on each and every activity during the ‘bandobast.’

Central and State Intelligence agencies, too, are maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident in the city. Police are keeping an eye on high-rise buildings. Besides, a full dress rehearsal was conducted by the police ahead of the Vice President’s visit. A rehearsal run of the cavalcade was conducted to check the security preparations. Plying of heavy vehicles from Wardha to Nagpur has been prohibited by the Traffic Branch from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. Heavy vehicles would be diverted from outer routes.

The Vice-President would arrive at the airport here by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Tirupati at 10.20 am. He would straightaway go to Raj Bhavan. The Vice-President would address the 74th batch of Indian Revenue Service at National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) at 4 pm. He will leave for Delhi by the IAF’s special aircraft at 5.20 pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement