Is adding two new teams in TATA IPL benefitted the t20 league?

This year TATA IPL started with 10 franchises, 8 old ones, and 2 new additions to the league. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans were launched in this year’s Indian Premier League. This Ahmedabad-based cricket team is owned by CVC Capital Partners which is a British private equity and investment industry.

Led by Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans is currently on the top of the points table with 14 points, every two points for seven wins. While the other team Lucknow did not make it to the top of the points table they are certainly not doing too bad. With 5 out of 8 wins they are still in the run for playoffs with 10 points beside their name. KL Rahul’s team owner is not new to the IPL, the owner RPSG Group has previously owned the former team Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.

“The two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, are going really nicely.They’ve added plenty to the competition because they are a breath of fresh air. Whereas most franchises have some old players trying to accommodate some new ones, these two teams are just a bunch of new players with fresh energy,” former English captain Kevin Pietersen said in his column to Betway.

The notion of enrolling new teams is not unusual for IPL so fans are not alarmed to see it happen in this TATA IPL. But the concern stays – does putting in a new team help this T20 league in some ways?

Well, commercially it does. With bids of 7090 Crore and 5625 Crore from investors, the economical growth is obvious. After Covid 19 has affected our country massively leagues such as IPL opened many doors for revenue.

But does it only take place for money? The answer to this is a big NO!! With two brand new franchises arrive opportunities for many newcomers to showcase their potential on a highly popular platform. After the launch of the two groups, the organizers arranged a mega auction where they purchased many domestic and foreign talents.

Furthermore, it also makes scope for former IPL senior players to enter as coaches and train the new faces for the long run. For many domestic talents who often go unnoticed, this is a golden opportunity to establish themselves in the mainstream. While commercial expansion and talent hunting are two major benefits of this year’s IPL we cannot skip the fans.

‘More the merrier. Yes, India is a cricket-obsessed country where for almost every person cricket is an emotion but it never hurts to attract more people to the field. With 10 teams IPL is trying to engage more people and so far it is working. The season arrived with new formats and fans.

The league has made several modifications to this year’s TATA IPL, from super over to DRS the transformation is evident. With the teams introduced, this year’s TATA IPL sets itself apart from any other t20 league and it has also become the most evolved league in the history of the Indian Premier League.

