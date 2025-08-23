Two burglars nabbed in Pratap Nagar, stolen Rolex watch recovered

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Crime Branch Unit 1 of Nagpur Police arrested two house-breaking accused and solved three burglary cases under Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station limits.

According to police, complainant Amit Rajendra Turkar (38), resident of MIG Colony, Trimurti Nagar, Rana Pratap Nagar, had locked his residence on August 17 to visit his wife in Chhindwara. Between August 17 at 10.30 am and August 18 at 7 pm, burglars broke open the lock and decamped with valuables.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The stolen property included Rs 5,000 cash, 88 grams of gold ornaments, and a Rolex watch, collectively worth Rs 5.15 lakh. Based on his complaint, Rana Pratap Nagar police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During a parallel investigation, Crime Branch Unit 1 officers traced and arrested Ajay Ramsingh Varkhade (28), resident of MIDC, Nagpur, and Avinash Sudhakar Kale (24), resident of New Kailas Nagar, Ajni. Interrogation revealed their involvement in this burglary as well as two other house-breaking cases in the same jurisdiction.

Police recovered Rs 5,000 cash, gold chain with locket, Rolex watch, and a Pulsar motorcycle, together valued at Rs 3.44 lakh. Both accused have been handed over to Rana Pratap Nagar Police for further investigation.

The operation was executed under the guidance of CP Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal, Jt. CP Navinchandra Reddy, Addl. CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil, led by PI Amol Deshmukh, API Sachin Bhonde and their team.