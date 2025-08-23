Nagpur: Besa-Pipla, Mokshadham Road in Poor Condition; Residents Troubled

Nagpur: Road construction work on the Besa-Pipla stretch is progressing at a snail’s pace, causing severe inconvenience to local residents. People living in the Atharva Nagari and 7 Garden Homes area have drawn the administration’s attention to the deteriorating condition of roads.

School-going children and their parents face daily hardships while commuting. Large potholes across the stretch pose serious risks to motorists, leading to traffic congestion and increasing the chances of accidents, citizens complained.

Similarly, the situation on Mokshadham (crematorium) Road at Besa-Pipla is equally dire. Locals said the roads have become so bad that it has become difficult to maintain balance while riding vehicles. “Daily travel has turned into a risky challenge due to the pathetic condition of roads,” said frustrated residents.

Residents have demanded that the authorities speed up the repair and construction work immediately. They have also warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, they may be forced to resort to agitation.