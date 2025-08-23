Country liquor worth Rs 4.70 lakh seized in Pardi ahead of Pola

Nagpur: In a major crackdown ahead of Pola festival, Crime Branch Unit 5 of Nagpur Police seized Indian-made country liquor worth Rs 4.70 lakh from a residence in Pardi area. The raid was conducted on August 21, around 6.30 pm, following a tip-off about illegal liquor stock being kept for sale.

Police raided the house of accused Rajkumar Jaynarayan Jaiswal (56), resident of Khateekpura, near Santoshi Mata Temple, Pardi. During the search, officers recovered 1,680 bottles of Bhingri country liquor (180 ml each) and 8,040 bottles (90 ml each), collectively valued at Rs 4,70,400.

The seized liquor was allegedly being stocked for illegal sale during the upcoming festive period. Police registered a case under Sections 65(E) and 83 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act at Pardi Police Station. The accused was handed over along with the seized consignment for further investigation.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of CP Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal, Jt. CP Navin Chand Reddy, Addl. CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil. The raid was executed by PI Sandeep Buwa and his team.

Police have intensified surveillance ahead of Pola, Marbat, and Ganeshotsav festivals to prevent the sale of illicit liquor and maintain law and order in the city.