Two builders, aides vandalise girl’s house, steal valuables in Ajni

Nagpur: In an audacious act, a group of 10-12 hooligans including two builders went berserk, vandalised house of a 21-year old girl with JCB machine and also stole valuables in Ajni area here on Wednesday afternoon. The miscreants also put a board Shivam Builder at the house of the girl. No arrests have been made in this connection so far.

A resident of Plot No. 20, Shatabdi Nagar, Rakshanda Baban Narnavre (21) was at her home around 12 noon on Wednesday. At the same time, the group of accused namely Kishorsingh Bais, Raju Salve, Manish, builder Vijay Bagde, builder Shrikrishna Yadav and their 7-8 accomplices entered Rakshanda’s house forcibly and started vandalising her home with JCB machine.

The accused also thrashed Akshanda’s sister Laxmi and took away two almirahs, clothes, silver ornaments and cash collectively worth over Rs 26,000. The accused also damaged tin compound of neighbouring vacant plot belonging to Sangita Upadhyay. While fleeing, the accused put up board Shivam Builder at the house of Rakshanda.

Ajni PSI Magar, based on Rakshanda’s complaint, registered a case against the accused under Sections 395, 448, 452, 427 of the IPC. No arrests have been made in the matter.