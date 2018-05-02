Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Sep 5th, 2019
2 FIRs lodged against NRC coordinator

Two FIRs have been lodged against Assam Coordinator of National Register of Citizens, Prateek Hajela, for “discrepancies” in the final updated list, police said on Thursday.

A lawyer and indigenous Muslim students organisation — All Assam Goriya-Moriya Yuva Chatra Parishad — filed separate FIRs against Hajela in Dibrugarh and Guwahati, they said.

Chandan Mazumdar, whose name does not figure in the final NRC list, filed the complaint against Hajela at Dibrugarh police station on Wednesday, police said.

Mazumdar alleged that he had submitted all documents, but his name was not included in the updated NRC due to “inefficiency and criminal conspiracy of employees”.

The FIR held Hajela responsible for “discrepancies”, as he was tasked with supervising the NRC updation exercise in Assam.

Another complaint was lodged against the state coordinator at Guwahati’s Latasil police station on Tuesday by the AAGMYCP, claiming “deliberate” anomalies in the final list.

“The names of many indigenous people were excluded from the list, and it was done deliberately by the NRC state coordinator,” the FIR filed by the students organisation said.

The police, however, is yet to register a case based on the second FIR.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded, the NRC State Coordinator’s office had said on Saturday.

