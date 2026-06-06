Two brothers arrested for molesting 12-year-old girl in Mankapur

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Nagpur: Mankapur Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly making obscene gestures and harassing a 12-year-old girl in a public place, leading to the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred around 10 am on June 5 when the minor girl, a resident of the Mankapur area, was walking to a nearby shop with her grandmother to purchase household items.

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According to the complaint filed by the girl’s 37-year-old mother, the accused allegedly made obscene and objectionable gestures towards the child. Frightened by their behaviour, the girl reportedly rushed inside a grocery shop to seek safety.

The accused have been identified as Rajendra Shivram Vishwakarma (22) and Sonu alias Raj Shivram Vishwakarma (23), both natives of Karanpur in Lakhnadon tehsil of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. They were temporarily residing at a construction site near Raj Tower in Mankapur.

Police said the two men allegedly created a disturbance and argued with the shopkeeper, drawing the attention of local residents. After being informed, police personnel immediately reached the spot and detained both suspects.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act for sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a minor girl. Both accused have been arrested and further investigation is in progress.

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