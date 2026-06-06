3 booked for fraudulently securing Rs 8.94 lakh loan in woman’s name in Kamptee

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Nagpur: New Kamptee Police have registered a case against three persons, including a woman’s relative, for allegedly obtaining a bank loan of nearly Rs 9 lakh in her name using forged documents and siphoning off a substantial portion of the amount without her knowledge.

According to police, complainant Kavita Ajay Dagor (40), a resident of Ramanagar, Gawlipura in the New Kamptee area, was looking for financial assistance to construct a house. Between June 1, 2025 and June 5, 2026, her relative Sarita Ajay Chandak, a resident of Sarvatra Nagar on Wardha Road, allegedly gained her trust by assuring her that she could arrange a loan through HDFC Bank.

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Police said Chandak, along with her associates Komal Rakesh Das, a resident of Anant Nagar near Dinshaw Factory in Gittikhadan, and another person identified as Vijay, collected the complainant’s documents and SIM card and allegedly opened a bank account in her name. The accused also allegedly obtained her passbook and signatures on blank cheques.

The alleged fraud came to light when Dagor approached the bank for details regarding the loan process. She was reportedly informed that a loan amounting to Rs 8.94 lakh had already been sanctioned in her name and that Rs 7 lakh had been withdrawn from the account.

Further inquiry revealed that forged documents had allegedly been prepared showing the complainant as a government employee, which were then used to secure the loan from the bank. Police said the accused allegedly transferred and withdrew Rs 7 lakh from the complainant’s account through RTGS transactions.

Based on Dagor’s complaint, Woman PSI Srushti Kadam of New Kamptee Police Station has registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and common intention. Further investigation is underway.

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