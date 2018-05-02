Two brothers arrested for attacking youth murderously in Ajni

Nagpur: Ajni police have arrested two brothers on the charges of attacking a youth murderously and also manhandling his mother when she tried to save him. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

A resident of House No. 951, near Mahajan Flour Mill, Jaibhim Nagar, Ajni, Tarun Mangesh Rangari (19), told police that he was standing in front of his house around 2.30 pm on Monday. During the same time, the two accused brothers, Pratik Sunil Khobragade (21) and Ritik Mangesh Khobragade (21), both residents of Plot No. 274, Koushalya Nagar, Kukde Layout, picked a quarrel with Tarun and beat him. During the scuffle, the accused Pratik received injuries.

Enraged over the injury and to settle the score, both accused brothers stormed into the house of Tarun and attacked his brother Sahil Mangesh Rangari (22) who was sleeping on a bed. The accused duo stabbed Sahil on his chest and tried to kill him. The accused brothers also manhandled his mother when she tried to save Sahil from the attack. Tarul also received a stab injury on his leg.

Ajni Woman PSI Somankar registered a case under Sections 455, 307, 324, 323, 34 of the IPC read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and placed them under arrest.



